New York State Republicans ask for $270M to fund local road maintenance

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Assembly Joe Angelino (R, 121) has called for increased funding for local roads.

Angelino, among other Albany Republicans, called for an increase in funding for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and the Extreme Winter Recovery (WR) fund.

Angelino said local roads are essential to New York State’s infrastructure and should therefore be prioritized in the state budget, which goes into effect on April 1, if approved.

The Republicans have asked to increase CHIPs funding by $200 million and EWR funding by $70 million.

Angelino said because the majority of roads and bridges are maintained by local governments, roadwork could decrease by 40% if funding is not increased. He said the decrease would be caused by the increased prices of materials, supplies and labor.

“New York must do the right thing and invest in local roads and bridges,” said Angelino.

The assemblyman said increased funding would improve the lives of New York residents, create jobs and make safer roads.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police said bullet casings were found on Susquehanna Street after responding to a...
Police: Shots fired investigation, with 2 people shot, leads to arrest of 2 others
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school
Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
Colleagues remember State Trooper who passed away in ice fishing accident

Latest News

Man indirectly responsible for multiple school lockouts pleads guilty to weapons charge
Man indirectly responsible for multiple school lockouts pleads guilty to weapons charge
Intoxicated man crashes into deputy’s car, charged with DWI
Broome County Food Council releases ‘Emergency Food Acces Map’
Man indirectly responsible for multiple school lockouts pleads guilty to weapons charge