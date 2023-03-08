New York State Republicans ask for $270M to fund local road maintenance

(WBNG) -- Assembly Joe Angelino (R, 121) has called for increased funding for local roads.

Angelino, among other Albany Republicans, called for an increase in funding for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and the Extreme Winter Recovery (WR) fund.

Angelino said local roads are essential to New York State’s infrastructure and should therefore be prioritized in the state budget, which goes into effect on April 1, if approved.

The Republicans have asked to increase CHIPs funding by $200 million and EWR funding by $70 million.

Angelino said because the majority of roads and bridges are maintained by local governments, roadwork could decrease by 40% if funding is not increased. He said the decrease would be caused by the increased prices of materials, supplies and labor.

“New York must do the right thing and invest in local roads and bridges,” said Angelino.

The assemblyman said increased funding would improve the lives of New York residents, create jobs and make safer roads.

