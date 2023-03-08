Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Binghamton Police Department, on Tuesday, Mar 7 2023, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 15 Carlton St Apt. 3 in the City of Binghamton.

During the search warrant investigators recovered:

360 glassine envelopes containing approximately 36.06 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 1.4 grams of crack cocaine

Drug packaging materials

$2,288 of suspected drug proceeds

Investigators charged Christopher S. Fox Jr., age 35, in the investigation with the following charges:

3 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, class B felonies

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, class A misdemeanor

