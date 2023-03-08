Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant

Binghamton Search Warrant 3-7-23
Binghamton Search Warrant 3-7-23(WBNG)
By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Binghamton Police Department, on Tuesday, Mar 7 2023, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 15 Carlton St Apt. 3 in the City of Binghamton.

During the search warrant investigators recovered:

  • 360 glassine envelopes containing approximately 36.06 grams of fentanyl
  • Approximately 1.4 grams of crack cocaine
  • Drug packaging materials
  • $2,288 of suspected drug proceeds

Investigators charged Christopher S. Fox Jr., age 35, in the investigation with the following charges:

  • 3 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, class B felonies
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, class A misdemeanor

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

Latest News

Colleagues remember State Trooper who passed away in ice fishing accident
Personalized lockers for each firefighter
$8.5 Million dollar fire headquarters opens in Binghamton
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Man pleads guilty to road rage stabbing
Man pleads guilty to road rage stabbing