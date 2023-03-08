Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Binghamton Police Department, on Tuesday, Mar 7 2023, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 15 Carlton St Apt. 3 in the City of Binghamton.
During the search warrant investigators recovered:
- 360 glassine envelopes containing approximately 36.06 grams of fentanyl
- Approximately 1.4 grams of crack cocaine
- Drug packaging materials
- $2,288 of suspected drug proceeds
Investigators charged Christopher S. Fox Jr., age 35, in the investigation with the following charges:
- 3 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, class B felonies
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, class A misdemeanor
