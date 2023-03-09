Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter seeking volunteers

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter is seeking volunteers for various opportunities.

The opportunities include support group facilitators, community advocates, help with fundraising events, community educators and more. Volunteers will be able to gain professional development skills through work with the organization.

The chapter’s Executive Director Cathy James said the organization is willing to train interested individuals and experience is not necessarily required to apply.

“We provide the training in all the different areas they may be looking to volunteer,” said James. “They don’t have to necessarily have a background or experience or a caregiving situation of dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.”

James said the organization has a few different qualities it is looking for in potential volunteers.

“All they have to have is the passion and the commitment as part of this cause,” said James. “Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia and I would say if that’s your vision too there’s a role for you at the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The organization is looking for volunteers who are able to help out at any time they have available. James said volunteers are able to help out for as little as an hour or two a month.

Those interested in applying or learning more about the opportunities available can visit the organization’s website.

