Breezy & Cold

When does snow move in?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 12 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 2 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

Quiet weather today. With clouds and a breezy northwest wind. Winds diminish tonight with cloudy skies.

A low will track to our south Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Snow tapers to snow showers Saturday. Accumulations of 2-5″.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies Sunday.

We’re watching for another low on Monday and into Tuesday. This will give us another shot of snow. Some

snow showers linger into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
Colleagues remember State Trooper who passed away in ice fishing accident
Intoxicated man crashes into deputy’s car, charged with DWI
Personalized lockers for each firefighter
$8.5 Million dollar fire headquarters opens in Binghamton

Latest News

Cold temperatures ahead
How much snow to end the work week?
wbng
Another cold and windy day
Snow chances Friday
Another cold and windy day
Watching another late week low pressure