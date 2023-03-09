Breezy & Cold

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 12 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 2 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

Quiet weather today. With clouds and a breezy northwest wind. Winds diminish tonight with cloudy skies.

A low will track to our south Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Snow tapers to snow showers Saturday. Accumulations of 2-5″.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies Sunday.

We’re watching for another low on Monday and into Tuesday. This will give us another shot of snow. Some

snow showers linger into Wednesday.

