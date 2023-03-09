Chenango Valley’s 14th ‘Wellness Day’ prioritizing mental health

CHENANGO VALLEY (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley Middle School spent the day on Thursday promoting healthy lifestyle choices during the school’s 14th “Wellness Day,” where students had the opportunity to take part in a series of workshops and activities focused on health and well-being.

The first Wellness Day was in 2007 and ran for 13 years targeting areas in health and wellness lessons that aren’t traditionally taught in the curriculum.

Chenango Valley Middle School Social Worker Beth Hubenthal is the organizer of this event since the very start and decided to bring it back this year after three years of COVID and the rise in mental health needs.

“I think now, more than ever, since we’re so aware and we’re looking at the impact that COVID had on our children, I think it’s important to teach them, for all of us, whether we have a mental health issue or not, to learn how to take care of our bodies, to learn how to take care of our minds and to make good choices that lead us to better places,” said Hubenthal.

The point is to expose children at a young age to the plethora of areas in which wellness takes place such as nutrition and how it affects mental health as well as exercise and ways to make it fun.

Students also engaged in sessions about body image, drug and alcohol education and prevention and financial wellness.

Hubenthal said this day wouldn’t be possible without the partnerships created in the community and the importance of sharing different areas of support beyond classroom walls.

Representatives from GSR Crossfit, GHS Federal Credit Union, Lourdes Alcohol & Drug Education Prevention Team, Binghamton University, Chobani, Crime Victims Assistance Center, Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Youth Services, Unleashed Potential and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County volunteered their time and resources to be at the school and share their expertise.

“This day wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community agencies and I think it’s great to expose our kids to those agencies and those partnerships that we have with those agencies are important as well,” said Hubenthal. “I think sometimes our kids don’t always know what’s out there beyond Chenango Valley and that there are many other places of support for health and wellness than just what they receive in school.”

