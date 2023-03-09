Cornell University professor says apples, grapes won’t be badly affected by mild winter

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier and surrounding regions have experienced a mild winter, which leads to impacts on local apple and grape crops.

The average temperature for winter, in this case from Dec. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, was the fourth warmest on record, with an average temperature of 30 degrees Fahrenheit. So what does that mean for apples and grapes?

Associate Professor Jason Londo focuses on fruit crop physiology at Cornell University. He said that mild temperatures during the winter can cause damage to crops. However, he said that it doesn’t seem to be a major risk for this year’s crop.

“Our research suggests that there might be slight damage to some of the more sensitive vinifera or varieties of grapes,” Londo said. “But not to the level of damage that growers would not be able to adjust with pruning techniques.”

One main reason for the crops not being in too much danger this year is the fact the first cold snap hit around Christmastime, which was a drastic drop in temperatures. Londo said that the crops were not affected as much because they had their “defenses” up for that type of cold.

The issues arrive, Londo said, as the calendar flipped to January. Average temperatures in January were 8.9 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Londo said with that mild stretch of weather, apple and grape lost their defenses to the bitter cold. That led to some more damage to crops in early February, as the region saw another cold snap.

Despite all the changes in temperatures this winter, Londo said that growers should not panic.

“It’s been a very weird year, we don’t have anything to worry about yet, we just need to be cautious and keep our eyes on the coming weather,” he said.

Even if the buds manage to hold off until their normal time to blossom, frost can occur as late as May, which could cause more damage to crops.

Londo said that even if that were to occur, harvest yields would decrease, but trees and vines will still be able to grow crops the following year.

