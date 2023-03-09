Court order demands 10 national gun distributors stop selling ‘ghost gun’ parts in New York State

(None)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced several gun distributors have been stopped from shipping ghost guns into parts of New York.

A court order demanded that 10 national gun distributors from selling and shipping unfinished frames and receivers, which are the components of ghost guns, into the state. The distributors include Brownells, Inc., Blackhawk Manufacturing Group, Salvo Technologies, Inc., GS Performance, LLC, Indie Guns, LLC, Primary Arms, LLC, Arm or Ally, LLC, Rainier Arms, LLC, KM Tactical LLC and Rock Slide, LLC.

“Today’s court order will help protect New York communities and save New Yorkers’ lives,” said Attorney General James. “Ghost guns and easy-to-assemble ghost gun kits have caused violence and devastation throughout our state. My office will continue enforcing our commonsense gun laws, promoting public safety, and getting dangerous weapons off our streets.”

In January, James filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the 10 national gun distributors demanding that they cease shipments of unfinished or unserialized frames and receivers.

The case is pending in the Southern District of New York.

