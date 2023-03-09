Fire teams respond to house fire in town of Marathon

MARATHON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Mar. 8 around 11 p.m. the Cincinnatus Fire Department responded to a house fire along Gee Brook Road in the town of Marathon in Cortland County.

According to the fire chief the homeowner safety left from the building also 2 dogs and 1 cat were pulled from the building safely. The house has been deemed a total loss.

Willet, Marathon, McGraw, and Cortlandville fire departments all assisted with the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.