Fire teams respond to house fire in town of Marathon

By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARATHON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Mar. 8 around 11 p.m. the Cincinnatus Fire Department responded to a house fire along Gee Brook Road in the town of Marathon in Cortland County.

According to the fire chief the homeowner safety left from the building also 2 dogs and 1 cat were pulled from the building safely. The house has been deemed a total loss.

Willet, Marathon, McGraw, and Cortlandville fire departments all assisted with the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

