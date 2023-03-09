Good Shepherd Village announces $15 million renovation project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Good Shepherd Village in Endwell held a press conference today to announce a massive $15 million renovation project.

This new project will include expansions and additions to existing on-site amenities, as well as improvements to nearly every part of the complex.

The plan consisits of increasing therapy spaces and services, outdoor spaces, the community dining room and pub areas, adding a new corporate office wing, upgrading apartments and many other improvements.

Vernon Feathers, one of the architects behind this project spoke at the conference about the need to cater to the next generation of seniors.

“We really studied what’s important in the next generation of communities so when we take on a project like this, we really want to think about how we move it forward from where it was.” said Vernon Feathers.

The staff at the Good Shepherd Village stated that nothing is wrong with the current accommodations, however they want to give those that inhabit the space the best experience possible.

“It’s not to fix things, it’s to better things and to make sure we meet the needs and expectations of the next generations of seniors.” said Michael Keenan, the president of the Good Shepherd Village.

Keenan also said during the conference that this project would not be possible without the support from the community and residents at the village.

