Judge orders suspended Binghamton Police lieutenant to be put back on payroll

(WBNG) -- A New York State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that a Binghamton Police Officer is owed backpay after being suspended in a case that involved alleged racism and retaliation.

The ruling from Judge Jeffrey Tait ordered the Binghamton Police Department to reinstate Lt. Alan Quiones to the payroll. A court document stated that Quiones was suspended in September 2022 for alleged misconduct constituting neglect of duty and dishonesty.

Quiones filed a complaint claiming that his suspension was retaliation for two different incidents. The first was his support of Officer Christopher Hamlett’s race discrimination claims. The second was his support of Sergeant Nicholas Hardy during his disciplinary proceedings. Mayor Kraham said Quiones made false and misleading claims during the testimony.

Because of the second claim, Judge Tait ordered Mayor Kraham to appoint a qualified and impartial individual to review the hearing officer’s recommendations.

A statement from the Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham reiterated parts of the ruling that were in the city’s favor and also its commitment to holding Quiones accountable.

“This order allows the City to proceed with an existing disciplinary proceeding seeking the termination of Mr. Quinones. It also denies the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss the City’s disciplinary charges,” the statement said. “Mr. Quinones is facing disciplinary charges for covering up another officer’s misconduct and lying about it under oath. He remains on suspension.”

