Korchaks calls cross-endorsement a ‘misconception,’ says Broome County backs him

(WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said he’s committed to running as a Republican for his reelection campaign.

Korchak called a news conference Thursday with the goal of clearing up what he called misconceptions about which political party he belongs to.

The conference was held just one week after Broome County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Barbara Fiala said the district attorney was at a meeting among other Broome County Democrats about the possibility of cross-endorsing a candidate. Fiala said she did not expect to see Korchak show up at the meeting.

In Thursday’s conference, Korchak reaffirmed his dedication to the Republican party.

“I’m going to clear up some of these misconceptions. There’s something out there that says I’m not a Republican,” Korchak said. “I am a registered Republican. I’ve been a republican for probably longer than my opponent has been on this Earth.”

“I’m confident that I’ll be victorious in the Republican Primary because the voters of Broome County are very intelligent,” he said. “I’m leaving all my options open at this point based on the fact the so-called elite of the Republican Party is not backing me, but I have the support of the people of Broome County and that’s all I need.”

Korchak said it’s not uncommon for district attorneys, the sheriff or judges to seek multiple lines when running for election. However, Fiala said that the full support of the Broome County Democrats is behind former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

The incumbent will faceoff against defense attorney Paul Battisti in June in the Republican Primary, which will be a rematch between the two. Korchak lost the 2019 Republican Primary to Battisti, forcing him to run as a Libertarian. Korchak said his fellow Republicans encouraged him to go third party after his defeat. He would end up winning the 2019 General Election, defeating Battisti and Democrat Debra Gelson.

As part of his news conference, Korchak announced he picked up the endorsement of former Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who is also a Republican.

