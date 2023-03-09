Man pleas guilty for burglarizing Endicott laundromat

(Envato)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of Matthew S. Gleason of Endicott Thursday.

The office said Gleason, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree. They noted that he admitted to entering the Super X Launderette on Vestal Avenue in Endicott, breaking into and stealing money from a coin machine.

Gleason had previously been prohibited by staff from entering the laundromat due to a previous incident where he tampered with the machine. This occurred on April 8, 2021. He was arrested by the Endicott Police Department after a review of surveillance video.

He has a felony conviction for attempted assault in the second degree in 2016, the office. He will be sentenced to two to four years in prison on May 31.

“Selfish acts of property destruction, such as this, lower the quality of life for all citizens,” he said. “Though New York laws consider some of these crimes minor; they are not minor to the owners of the businesses and those who rely on them.”

