Molinaro announces $554,000 to support local affordable housing

(WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) announced $554,000 in federal funding to support local affordable housing and community development.

The funding will be delivered to Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. and Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. Molinaro said the money is to be used for preserving affordable housing, revitalizing and sustaining neighborhoods and creating jobs.

The money comes from the Congress-chartered NeighborWorks America, a public nonprofit organization. Greater opportunities for Broome & Chenango will receive $212,00 and the remaining $332,000 will go to Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services.

“During many of my town halls, I heard from Upstate New Yorkers on the need for more affordable housing options in our region,” said Molinaro in a news release. “I’m proud to say these funds will support important work to expand affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods, and create economic opportunities for Upstate New Yorkers.”

