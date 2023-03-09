Restore NY funding is helping to bring new life to Village of Owego

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) - A sweet addition is in the works to join the Village of Owego’s Front Street downtown. With the help of Restore NY funding, two buildings downtown will be transformed. Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery is the business to benefit from the funds.

At 178-180 Front St., Owners Stephen Cruty and his wife are the ones behind the expansion.

“They’re the first buildings that you see when you come across the Court Street bridge,” said Cruty. “We were looking throughout the village from the day we started for a much larger accommodation to bring about a whole new vision to our business.”

To execute the vision, it has been a collaborative effort with help from the county and state.

“The applications were due in October of 2022, and then in December in 2022, we were notified by the state that Tioga County had received the full $1.8 million grant request to assist Fuddy Duddy’s with implementing their project,” said Deputy Director Brittany Woodburn with Tioga County Economic Development and Planning.

With the help of this Restore NY funding, Team Tioga’s support, and personal funds, the owners of Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery can bring the building some new life.

The owner talks about the vision and how it’s different from the Lake Street location.

“We are going to be bringing a lot of new departments to our store that we can’t currently do,” said Cruty. “Like a coffee and espresso bar, a fresh nut roastery, a popcorn popery, expanded confections, and a waterfront deck.”

With the retail option on the ground floor, the second floor will house the commercial kitchen, production, warehousing, and e-commerce of the business. On the third floor, there will be offices and the Airbnb luxury apartment.

“The Village of Owego has a lot to offer in terms of quality of life, so I think it makes it really attractive to people that are looking to invest in this area,” said Woodburn.

For this latest investment, the goal is to be open by mid-year 2024.

Woodburn said the grant received for the project was $1.8 million, but the property owners will also provide a program match. That means the total project cost is estimated at $2.4 million.

