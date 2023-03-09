Snow to end this week; snow to begin next?

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 18-27

Friday: Cloudy with light snow developing in the late afternoon. Some rain could mix in before snow develops. 1 to 3 inches of snow possible by 8pm. Chance of precipitation increases to 100%. High: 35-41

Friday Night: Light snow continues. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. Low: 26-30

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow will be on the way starting Friday afternoon. Snowfall should be in the 1-3″ range by 8pm Friday and then another 1-3″ could fall overnight into Saturday morning. Total snow for the area should range from 2-6″.

At the onset of the precipitation Friday afternoon there may be some light rain or a mixture of rain and snow before turning to all snow for the rest of the event.

Light snow continues Friday night and may linger into the early part of Saturday. But no additional impactful accumulations are expected Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks quiet.

Early next week there are some signs of another storm somewhere in the region, including off the coast, that could possibly produce snow, potentially heavy. Guidance is still struggling with the location of the coastal low and the path it takes once it develops. If it stays close to the shore we could end up with more than 6 inches of snow, if it drifts farther away the chances of significant accumulation will decrease. The timing of the storm could definitely impact travel, business and schools early next week. Please monitor the forecast this weekend for updates.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week look quiet and cool with highs in the 30s.

