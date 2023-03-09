State Dept. of Environmental Conservation restocking area riverways in advance of trout season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has started restocking area waterways in advance of trout season beginning April 1.

The main purpose of restocking, according to Region 7 Regional Fisheries Manager Scott Prindle, is one of three reasons.

The first reason is the re-introduction of fish to certain waterways, which allows for rare fish to be put in their natural habitat.

A second reason is to supplement wild fish, which is usually done in areas where fish can’t support the number of anglers in the region.

Lastly, they restock in waterways that aren’t usually able to support fish.

Prindle said that for trout season, they have two different-sized trout, that are raised in DEC hatcheries, with the fish that swim in the Binghamton area coming from the Bath hatchery.

“We have two different sizes of trout in the streams in the area. There are the yearlings, which are a year old and about 9 inches roughly, and then we have some that are two-year-olds, which could be 15 inches.”

Prindle said that the DEC starts restocking their region during the month of March, starting with the southernmost parts and working their way up.

While April 1 is the start of trout season, Prindle said that the DEC stocks fish up through the month of September.

