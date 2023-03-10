Active weather weekend

Tonight: Snow showers. 2-4″ possible. Travel will be difficult at times. Low: 26-31.

Saturday: Light snow showers. An additional 2″ of snow is possible. High: 30-36.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Low: 13-26.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Increasing clouds late. High: 40. Low: 31.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 38. Low: 26.

Tuesday: Snow showers continue. High: 33. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Snow begins to taper off. High: 34. Low: 20.

Thursday: Wintry mix. High: 37. Low: 29.

Friday: Isolated rain showers. High: 43. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

A Nor’easter pushes off the Atlantic coast, leading to snow throughout the overnight period. Snow amounts will total between 2-4″. Snow will be wet and heavy. Travel will be difficult at times. Lows will drop into the upper-20s.

Snow continues Saturday, which will bring an additional 2″ of snow for the region. Snow totals will be between 3-5″, although isolated spots could see upwards of 6″ of snow. Temperatures will climb into the mid-30s, which will help melt some of the snow. Sunday we are remaining dry, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching the low-40s.

The next storm system arrives Sunday night, as another Nor’easter forms off the coast. Snow is likely during this system, although snow amounts are still up in the air due to uncertainty between models. The snow will likely continue through Wednesday. Stay with 12 News over the weekend for updates.

A quiet end to the week, with a few mixed showers Thursday and rain showers Friday. Highs for both days will be in the upper-30s to low-40s.

