Advocates for Autism and Vestal Elks partner for 1st annual ‘Jump Party’

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Advocates for Autism and Vestal Elks Lodge 2508 partnered for the 1st annual “Jump Party” at Defy Trampoline Park.

The event was aimed to bring together local children and young adults diagnosed with autism with the goal of connecting the community.

Advocates for Austim President Sally Colletti said her goal for the event was to have everyone in attendance be able to make a new friend.

Colletti said the idea for the event came from a favorite activity of her son Jack growing up, who has autism.

“We had a mini trampoline on every floor of our house and a trampoline outside,” said Colletti.

People with autism were able to jump on the trampolines for free at the event. Free admission was made possible by money raised by the Vestal Elks Lodge and Advocates for Autism.

Colletti is also a member of the Vestal Elks Lodge, an organization she said does great work in the community for people with special needs.

“They’ve always been dedicated to kids with special needs and their families,” said Colletti. “Once I became an Elk we just started to do more for not just autism but all special needs.”

Vestal Elks Exalted Ruler John Pooler said being able to help put on events like this is a fundamental part of being an Elk.

“Our community, veterans, people in the service, special needs kids: This is what we’re all about,” said Pooler. “It’s always better if you can help somebody.”

Merchandise was available for sale to help support future events put on by Advocates for Autism.

The event was put on in collaboration with Congressman Marc Molinaro’s “ThinkDIFFERENTLY” program.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

