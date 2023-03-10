BJ’s Wholesale coming to Oakdale Commons

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A BJ’s Wholesale is coming to the Greater Binghamton area.

On March 9, the business announced five new locations will open up in 2023. The business said one of the locations will be in Johnson City.

On Friday, Newman Development Company told 12 News that BJ’s will be located at the Oakdale Commons, formerly the Oakdale Mall. The development company has been taking down a section of the Oakdale Commons that was once occupied by The Bon-Ton.

On its website, BJ’s said the new location in Johnson City will include a gas station.

“We are always striving to bring our BJ’s membership model to new markets and even more smart-saving families,” said Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development of BJ’s Wholesale Club Bill Werner. “We have seen tremendous success with our newest openings.”

The company said around 150 jobs will be created and hiring is expected to begin soon.

