Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to house fire on Echo Road in Vestal
Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
The scene the night of March 9 at the scene of the accident along EB State Route 17.
Crash causes standstill traffic in Vestal
Judge orders suspended Binghamton Police lieutenant to be put back on payroll
Fire teams respond to house fire in town of Marathon

Latest News

Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million NY Forward Grant
Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million NY Forward Grant
BJ’s Wholesale coming to Oakdale Commons
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession