Crash causes standstill traffic in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) - According to dispatch, after 10:30 p.m. Thursday March 9, there was a two-vehicle accident. Due to the accident, traffic was not able to move along EB State Route 17 around Exit 68.

As of the 11 p.m. newscast, there was the presence of the Vestal Police Department, ambulance, and tow truck along EB State Route.

Traffic is now moving along State Route 17.

This is a developing story so stay with 12 News for any update.

