‘Dark Web’ now available on streaming services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local entertainment and production company has announced their award-winning film “Dark Web”' which was shot in the greater Binghamton area is now available on streaming services.

Writer, actor, director and executive producer of Dark Web Christopher Keeler said their film is now available online through pay per view streaming service flux fusions.

He said being able to film this movie in Binghamton is important because a lot of people do not realize what the area has to offer and now with their film being on streaming services hopefully, they can give the southern tier the attraction it deserves.

“With all the architecture that we have here and all of the different businesses that will go out of their way to help us we have a lot of avenues here for filming whether its comedy horror straight drama there’s really no end to what can be done here.” said Christopher Keeler.

Producer and actor for the film Robin Elpaugh said the talent in Binghamton is endless, by shooting more movies in the area it will also help the economy.

“70 % of a film budget stays in the community and it depends if you have a $1.5 million budget for a film, and we’ve had those come to Binghamton that’s a huge impact in our community its jobs on many levels and I think its untapped.” said Robin Elpaugh.

Keeler said more people need to realize just because its Binghamton doesn’t mean it’s a smaller area for film, and with many things happening in the film industry within the area. he is encouraging everyone to support local films.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.