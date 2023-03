(WBNG) -- The fourth annual Cooperpalooze Carnival is coming up on March 11.

It will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Touch of Texas on Front Street in Binghamton. You can enjoy games and food and have fun! There are also opportunities to win prizes.

Admission is free. The event is a fundraiser to help families who have a child battling cancer.

