Man gets 20 years for sexually abusing child, 8

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for sex crimes against a child.

The district attorney’s office said Joshua R. Condon, 41, of Hartwick, NY, will serve 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.

On March 6, Condon appeared in court to be sentenced for his conviction of criminal sexual act in the first degree, a class B violent felony. Acting Delaware County Court Judge Michael F. Getman imposed the agreed-upon 20-year sentence for Condon, who will also have to serve 10 years of post-release supervision.

The court also issued a full order of protection, which will remain until the child turns 18.

The Court ordered the defendant to pay a state surcharge of $300.00, a DNA fee of $50.00, a $50.00 Sex Offender Registration fee, a $1,000.00 supplemental sex offender victim fee, and a $25.00 crime victim assistance fee.

Condon will also have to register as a sex offender prior to his release from prison.

“This sentence will hold the defendant accountable for his actions in abusing an innocent child,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith. “I commend the New York State Police for their thorough investigation of this case, which enabled us to secure a conviction and lengthy state prison sentence.”

