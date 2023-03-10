Man with criminal history found guilty of home invasion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Quintin L. Wilson, of Binghamton, has been found guilty of two counts of burglary in the first degree, obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney’s office said the jury deliberated for just over one hour to find Wilson, 40, guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on June 9, 2023.

Wilson and another unnamed individual, kicked in the door of a residence on Julian Street in Binghamton while Wilson was armed with an illegal handgun. This was on March 5, 2021.

The occupant of the residence got into a fight with Wilson, who struck her in the face with the gun, and injured her. Wilson stole property from her residence and then fled. He was tracked by surveillance recordings and DNA that was left at the scene.

After an investigation, he was apprehended by police on June 1, 2021. The obstructing and endangering charges relate to the time of his arrest.

The office noted that Wilson has a 20-year history of doing crime. In 2011, Wilson was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree. In 2007, he was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property. And in 2003, he was convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

“The citizens of Broome County need to be protected from this violent career criminal, and the district attorney’s office will request that he be sentenced to the maximum sentence under the law, which is up to 25 years-to-life in prison, as a Persistent Felony Offender,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police with the assistance of the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.

