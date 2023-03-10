Mercy House of The Southern Tier celebrate 7th year anniversary.

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, March 9 Mercy House of the Southern Tier celebrates their 7th anniversary as they continue to care for those in need in the community.

Executive Director of Mercy House Linda Cerra said seven years ag they welcomed their first resident, and from there they have cared for over 900 people. She says due to the generous support from the community and those who continuously believe in their mission through donations, attending fundraisers, and more; they’re able to properly care for the terminally ill.

“It’s been a great journey and again rewarding journey to be able to help our community members and that’s what it’s all about is giving back and I think we’ve all embraced that we’ve learned a lot and we truly appreciate the partnership,” said Linda Cerra.

She said she would also like to thank her amazing team for all the hard work they do on a daily basis.

