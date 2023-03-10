‘New Beginnings Norwich’ project to create new community center for village

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Community members gathered in downtown Norwich to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art day and community-based service site.

Representatives for ACHIEVE noted that the renovation project is called “New Beginnings Norwich” as they transform an old warehouse into a space for new opportunities within the community.

ACHIEVE organizers said once complete, the site will have certified and non-certified spaces such as clinical services spaces, an activity center, and a community center that will be open to the public.

“The development of this new state-of-the-art hub for day and community services is launching a new beginning in Norwich,” said President of the ACHEIVE Board of Directors David Chambers. “There are exciting things on the horizon for this community and the opportunity associated with this project will only continue to increase ACHIEVE’s presence in impactful ways.”

Chambers said ACHIEVE is planning to have its grand opening between October and November.

