Old K-Mart plaza in Endicott begins multi-million dollar renovation

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The old K-Mart Plaza located between Vestal and Harrison Avenues is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation project.

Green Mountain electric Supply is spearheading the improvements, and it is estimated the project will total over ten million dollars. Those in local government believe the changes have been a long time coming.

“The Endicott K-Mart Plaza has really just sat for 11 years and just every year it’s gotten worse and worse and worse,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “We all remember when that plaza was a site of activity, of course K-Mart was in there. But literally nothing has been in there in over a decade.”

The space plans to cover around 100,000 square feet and 17 acres. It is hoped that the project will be finished by the end of 2023.

“The two big important things, the big takeaways to this are that probably one of the last remaining eyesores, big eyesores in Broome County are being redeveloped,” said Garnar.

“So were getting rid of that eyesore and really cleaning up the place and the fact that they’re going to bring in 50 good paying jobs to the community as well I think is the other win to this project.”

It is still unknown what stores or outlets will be located inside the renovated plaza.

