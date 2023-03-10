Sleep expert gives tips on how to adjust to daylight saving time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead this Saturday as time springs ahead and daylight saving time begins.

12 News spoke with the Medical Director of the UHS Sleep Clinic Dr. Maciej Nowakowski to get some tips on how to adjust to the time change and losing an hour of sleep.

Dr. Nowakowski said the effects of daylight savings time often last longer than the morning after the time change.

“It is a well-known fact that daylight savings time has a negative impact on the population,” said Nowakowski “For the population that effect lasts up to a week.”

Dr. Nowakowski said in order to prepare yourself for the time change, adjust your sleep schedule a few days before.

“This would be similar to preparing yourself for flying for jetlag,” said Nowakowski. “The best thing would be to go to bed a little bit earlier and wake up a little earlier a few days before.”

While the sun will set later in the evening after the time change, the sun will rise later in the morning. For those who get up early to go to work, Nowakowski said the best thing to do is expose yourself to as much light as possible.

“When you wake up and it’s still dark go to the kitchen and turn on all the lights,” said Nowakowski.

To deal with fatigue in the morning, Nowakowski said drinking coffee and other caffeinated beverages can be helpful, but to watch out for caffeine later in the day.

“If you need to drink coffee it’s fine,” said Nowakowski. “Caffeine is fine in general. It’s fine in the morning, but it’s not so fine when you need to drink it later in the evening.”

According to Nowakowski, there is an increase in car accidents directly after daylight savings time. He said everyone should remain alert to stay safe on the roads.

A sleep expert was also on Around the Tiers Friday morning. Posted below Friday’s segment:

