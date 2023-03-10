Sock Out Cancer named PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, March 9 a press conference was held announcing Sock out Cancer were the winners of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions Charity of the Year.

According to Executive Director of The Dicks Sporting Goods Open John Karedes a total of $30,000 was raised. He said that money was raised through the birdies for cancer fundraiser at the 2022 The Dicks Sporting Goods Open and goes towards Sock out Cancer in addition to other sales and donations made.

He said on behalf of The Dicks Sporting Goods Open and the PGA Tour proceeds from the Birdie’s Fundraiser $15,000 was donated from each organization to UHS and Lourdes.

“Were here to raise money were here to raise money for people that have been faced with a curve ball in life and on behalf of Broome County Community Charities it’s always been our goal to support the two hospital foundations,” said John Karedes.

Representatives from Lourdes and UHS both said through Sock out Cancer and the checks which they received today they can continue to assist people in need in challenging times.

She said not only does this help the patients, but employees as well as they are able to provide more tools for their patients.

