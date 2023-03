(WBNG) -- The Summer Savoyards presents a production of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.”

Showings on March 10, 11, 17, and 18 will be at 7:30 p.m. Showings on March 12 and 19 will be at 2:30 p.m. The showings are at The Bundy Museum of History & Art.

Tickets are $25. You can get yours here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.