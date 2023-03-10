Through plastic, high school students are able to give back to our homeless

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - ‘National Honor Society (NHS) students at Johnson City High School have an innovative way to help the homeless community: they have been assembling PLARN sleeping mats.

According to NHS Advisor and Teacher Catherine DuBrava, PLARN can be referred to as plastic yarn.

“Part of National Honor Society is to provide service for the community,” said DuBrava. “So I was online looking for ideas of things we could do as a chapter, and I came across a video of someone making this plastic yarn and putting it together to make sleeping mats for homeless people.”

When it comes to the local impact, DuBrava said she spoke with a social worker at the school who led her to a resource.

“Who told me that they give extra donations of clothing to a local church who then provides them to the homeless community,” said DuBrava. “So I thought this was something else that we could provide.”

Student Harrison Hauer-Ross said this is no easy task.

“At first, it was very difficult because you have to like puncture holes into both sides and tie them together and so they kept falling apart,” said the student. “We did get our first strand done this time. We need 49 more to make just one.”

“I found out that not only will it be useful for people sleeping outside, but also when families are displaced and homeless and they’re put in a motel,” said DuBrava. “They often don’t have enough beds for everybody in the family so then the children can sleep on the PLARN mats.”

With plastic carryout bags being hard to find these days, the advisor said they’ve had to collect from a multitude of sources.

“We’ve just been asking the whole school community to donate,” said DuBrava. “I’ve gone to grocery stores that still collect them in those outside bins for used plastic bags.”

To complete on sleeping mat, 600 plastic bags are needed.

As one can imagine, this will be an on-going service project. The NHS advisor said they will continue to work on the mats for the rest of the school year and the plan is to pick it up again in the fall.

