Tioughnioga Riverside Academy students share their love for the music department

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Students at Tioughnioga Riverside Academy have the opportunity to take choir, band, or general music classes.

The seventh-grade band and general music director, Paul Matthews said, he has been involved with music for almost 22 years now.

Like many programs, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students who wanted to be involved in the music department at Tioughnioga dropped. They have slowly been increasing throughout these couple of years.

“Music was the first place as a kid that I found out I could really shine,” said Matthews.

He also said that music helped him find out he wanted to teach.

Matthews said music is a really great way to show kids that they can sort of struggle through adversity in some safe and controlled environment. He said his favorite part of the day is seeing everyone in the band come together.

Seventh grader, Evelyn Lynch said her favorite part is hearing everyone work together and make a great music piece. When you walk into the classroom, students were overjoyed as they practice their songs.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.