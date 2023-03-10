Vestal Police Department’s ‘Community Roll Call’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department held their “Community Roll Call” event this evening at the vestal town hall.

Members from the Vestal community came to learn more about recent crime and scam activities occurring in the area.

During the presentation the department went over different types of crimes such as mail, phone, and social media scams.

Captain Christopher Streno spoke at the event on some of the red flags to watch out for when dealing with a potential scammer.

“No legitimate business, government entity, person is going to ask you to wire money, just plain and simple. The minute someone says go to western union, go somewhere else.” said Captain Streno.

Captain Streno also stressed the importance of being aware of scams with the ammount of crime in our area. According to the vestal police department there were more than 17,900 reported police incidents in 2022.

