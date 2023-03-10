Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million NY Forward Grant

(WBNG) -- The Village of Waverly has been awarded a $4.5 million NY Forward Grant through the state.

It’s a new program aimed at rejuvenating smaller and rural communities. The has allocated $100 million for the first round of NY Forward.

Mayor of the Village of Waverly Patrick Ayres and Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam joined Around the Tiers to talk about what the grant will do for the community.

