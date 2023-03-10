Weather Alerts Expanded

WARNING & Advisories
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER STORM WARNING for Wayne County from 2 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 12 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 2 PM Friday

until 9 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego Counties from 3 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Snow develops in the afternoon. There could be some rain showers. 0-1″ (2″) 100% High 38 (36-40)

Wind SE 5-10 mph

A low will track to our south Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Snow tapers to snow showers Saturday. Accumulations of 3-6″ expected. Higher accumulations are possible.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies Sunday. As another low approaches, snow will develop Sunday night.

Snow continues Monday and into Tuesday with snow showers for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with

highs approaching 40.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
Crews respond to house fire on Echo Road in Vestal
Judge orders suspended Binghamton Police lieutenant to be put back on payroll
Fire teams respond to house fire in town of Marathon
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’

Latest News

STORM LEAVES FOR THE WEEKEND
Snow to end this week; snow to begin next?
wbng
Breezy & Cold
Cold temperatures ahead
How much snow to end the work week?
wbng
Another cold and windy day