Weather Alerts Expanded

WINTER STORM WARNING for Wayne County from 2 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 12 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 2 PM Friday

until 9 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego Counties from 3 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Snow develops in the afternoon. There could be some rain showers. 0-1″ (2″) 100% High 38 (36-40)

Wind SE 5-10 mph

A low will track to our south Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Snow tapers to snow showers Saturday. Accumulations of 3-6″ expected. Higher accumulations are possible.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies Sunday. As another low approaches, snow will develop Sunday night.

Snow continues Monday and into Tuesday with snow showers for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with

highs approaching 40.

