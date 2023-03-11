Health professional weighs in on TikTok ‘borg’ posts

(WBNG) - As we all know, social media can be filled with dangerous content that can spread like wildfire.

“A lot of people do actually get information and knowledge from social media,” said Emergency Medicine Guthrie Provider Jon Rittenberger, MD, MS. “Not all of which is, you know, that’s not expert opinion and expert knowledge much of the time.”

One of the latest dangers to gain traction on TikTok has been what is referred to as “borg.”

It’s the short name for “blackout rage gallon” because students purchase a gallon jug of water to then personalize it.

Rittenberger said folks are taking this too far.

“To specifically drink enough alcohol to make you potentially blackout is, in my professional opinion, unwise,” said Rittenberger. “Having done emergency medicine for over 20 years, I have seen plenty of people who have had injuries, who have died, who have landed in the hospital because of excessive alcohol use.”

With the gallon, they then empty some out, add their alcohol of choice, a juice, powered mix, or electrolyte product.

“Essentially 43 shots of vodka is what they’re proposing... That will land you probably in an Intensive Care Unit,” said Rittenberger.

Some TikTok users share what they call hangover hacks to add. Rittenberger warned against this type of thinking.

“There is not a hangover prevention agent,” he said. “That is more than the human body can handle. You can probably metabolize roughly one drink per hour on average.”

Rittenberger said a half gallon of Pedialyte, for example, will not offset concentrated alcohol of a half gallon.

Rittenberger said if someone needs help when it comes to addictive behavior, the person should reach out to their primary care provider or reach out to other resources.

One option is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free national helpline 1-800-662-4357.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.