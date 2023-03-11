Schumer visited Cortland to discuss his three-step plan to combat Xylazine

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- Xylazine is described as a deadly, skin-rotting zombie drug known as ‘Tranq’ on the streets. It has been linked to dozens of overdoses across Central New York.

This afternoon, Senator Chuck Schumer was in Cortland highlighting his three-step plan to combat the rise in Xylazine across the Empire State. The Senator also revealed that he has written a letter to the FDA, which regulates xylazine.

The letter was in an effort to accelerate its operations to track down illicit sources that are plaguing the northeast, especially Upstate New York.

His three-step plan is:

Schumer said the FDA needs to accelerate its operations to track down illicit sources of Xylazine that are plaguing Northeast, and Upstate New York in particular, to cut off supply that is flooding New York streets. The senator detailed his new push to supercharge the federal COPS Hiring Program with nearly $537 million in new funds to help stop drug trafficking in its tracks. Schumer said we need all of the above approaches to treat the overdose crisis, and said he is calling for new boosts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration appropriations, including grants that can be used to fund testing infrastructure for xylazine.

He also says Upstate communities cannot fight the source of this dangerous drug alone and is calling for a major boost in federal support to combat drug trafficking and this public health crisis.

“Xylazine has been around for a long time, it’s used by veterinarians, it’s not for humans, it’s for horses, pain killing and other kinds of drug for horses,” said Schumer.

