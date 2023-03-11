Winter storm arriving Monday

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR OTSEGO, DELAWARE, AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. MONDAY 1 PM-WEDNESDAY 7 AM.**

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 13-27.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Increasing clouds late. High: 34-43.

Sunday Night: Snow develops late. Low: 28-33.

Monday: Snow. Heavy at times. High: 37. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Snow. Heavy at times. Gusts nearing 40 MPH. High: 31. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Snow early before mostly cloudy skies. High: 36. Low: 19.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. High: 40. Low: 33.

Friday: Mild with a few rain showers. High: 46. Low: 35.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High: 41. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

A much calmer night ahead, with partly cloudy skies. There will be a wide range of lows, with some valley spots falling into the low-teens, with other locations hanging in the low-20s.

A pleasant Sunday is expected, with highs in the low-40s with partial sunshine early before increasing clouds ahead of our next system.

Starting Sunday night, the region will see a very active weather pattern. Another Nor’easter will develop, which will give the Southern Tier the potential to see the heaviest snowfall this season. Snow will really begin to develop Monday afternoon continuing into the morning period Wednesday. Snowfall totals are still unknown, but there is a high chance of the area seeing more than 6″. Winter Storm Watches are issued for Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties. High wind gusts near 40 MPH, in combination with the snow will pose the risk of power outages.

Temperatures begin to warm-up as we head towards the end of the week, with temperatures Thursday-Saturday in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Friday will see a few rain showers, with Saturday having a rain and snow showers push through.

