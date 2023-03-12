Celebration Talent Competition holds regional event in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Celebration Talent Competition held a regional event at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

Celebration Talent Competition is a national touring dance competition for all ages. So far in 2023, the competition has stopped in Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Texas and more states.

The competition began touring nationwide in 2008 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The Binghamton Regional began on Friday, March 10, and ran through Sunday, March 12. The competition includes categories based on age groups like solo dances, duos and trios and small and large groups. Dancers competing in the competition performed for a panel of professional judges.

Dances were choreographed to various genres of music from pop to classical.

A number of different award ceremonies were held throughout the weekend where some dancers were awarded cash prizes and invited to the competition’s National Finals which will take place in the summer of 2023. The national competitions will be held in Destin, Florida, and Duluth, Minnesota.

The competition is the only regional event that will be held in New York state this year and brought people from all over the state and other surrounding regions to Binghamton to compete.

