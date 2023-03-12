Super Cooper Saves the Day hosts 4th annual ‘Cooperpalooza Carnival’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Super Cooper Saves the Day held its 4th annual “Cooperpalooza Carnival” Saturday afternoon at Touch of Texas.

Tara Busch started the organization after her son Cooper lost his battle with childhood cancer. This year’s carnival was the first since 2020.

Busch said it is great to be back, and the event has made improvements since last held.

“We’re really excited to be back,” said Busch. “It’s bigger and better than ever, and this year we have incorporated a lot of different organizations into our event.”

Gigi’s Playhouse, Binghamton University students, local dance groups and cheerleaders from local high schools were just some of the many organizations helping out with the event. Busch said it was a goal of hers to get as many community groups as possible involved.

“We have a small community with a lot of people who are doing a lot of really good things,” said Busch. “One of my goals for 2023 was to collaborate more with other groups and organizations because we are all working for the same good.”

At the event, a wide variety of carnival games were available to play. People in attendance also enjoyed concessions like popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones.

All proceeds from the event will go to Super Cooper Saves the Day. Busch said the money will go directly to local families battling childhood cancer.

For the first time, the event was free for the public to attend. Free admission was made possible by Appolo Heating.

To learn more about Super Cooper Saves the Day, visit their Facebook page.

