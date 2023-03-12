Winter Storm Warnings posted

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR BROOME, TIOGA, TOMPKINS, CORTLAND, AND SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES FROM MONDAY 2 PM UNTIL WEDNESDAY 8 AM.**

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR OTSEGO, DELAWARE, SULLIVAN, NORTHERN WAYNE, AND CHENANGO COUNTIES FROM MONDAY 2 PM UNTIL WEDNESDAY 8 AM.**

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers developing late. Low: 27-32.

Monday: Early rain and snow showers switch over to snow in the afternoon. High: 35-40.

Monday Night: Snow. Heavy at times. Low: 25-30.

Tuesday: Snow. Heavy at times. Gusts nearing 40 MPH. High: 32. Low: 25.

Wednesday: Snow early before mostly cloudy skies. High: 33. Low: 17.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 42. Low: 30.

Friday: Mild with rain showers. High: 47. Low: 35.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 21.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 35. Low: 22.

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be cloudy, with snow showers developing late. Temperatures will fall into the upper-20s.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday at 2 PM, as a Nor’easter moves up the coast. Some rain and snow showers will develop during the day, as high temperatures will reach into the upper-30s. However, as we head into the overnight, any precipitation falling will be in the form of snow. Snowfall totals per hour will be nearing an inch a hour. Winds will begin to pick up during the day Tuesday, with gusts nearing 40 MPH. These high winds, in addition to the heavy wet snow, will pose the risk of a power outages. Snow will continue into Tuesday night before slowly tapering off by the afternoon Wednesday. Snowfall totals will range from 6-9″ in Tioga and Tompkins Counties, 8-14″ in the rest of the watch counties. Those in the warnings could see snowfall totals nearing 18″. Travel will be difficult in the warning areas as well.

Mild temperatures return to the region for Thursday and Friday, with highs nearing the mid-to-upper 40s. Thursday will feature a mix of snow and clouds, while Friday will see rain showers as a low-pressure system moves through the area.

The weekend will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-30s to the low-40s. Rain and snow showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

