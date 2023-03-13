Binghamton baseball takes weekend series against George Washington with 17-8 win on Sunday

ARLINGTON, V.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning as they beat George Washington 17-8 on Sunday.

Nick Roselli had a big day for the Bearcats going 2-for-3 with a home run and 7 RBI while Kevin Gsell went 3-for-6 with 3 RBI.

Ryan Bryggman picked up the win on the mound pitching 5.1 innings allowing three runs.

With the win, the Bearcats take the weekend set two games to one after winning 7-4 on Friday and losing 4-3 on Saturday.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll be home on Friday against Lafayette at 3 p.m.

