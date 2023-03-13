Binghamton reminds residents of winter parking rules ahead of major snowstorm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton has announced several updates for the city regarding the expected snowfall Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Posted below is the city’s message from the Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham:

Refuse collection has been suspended for Tuesday, March 14.

Officials are urging residents to refrain from parking on City streets in the coming days to assist with snow removal operations.

If parking on-street, please follow the City’s alternate side parking rules. Rules can be found on the City’s website

Binghamton Police will be focusing enforcement efforts on known problem areas, where chronic illegal parking has frequently impeded snow plow operations. Binghamton Police will continue to actively enforce City parking rules, including alternate side parking, and vehicles that are illegally parked and blocking plow routes will be ticketed or towed.

“I’m again asking residents to help city plow drivers by refraining from parking on the street during the storm and using driveways, public garages or lots at city parks instead,” said Mayor Kraham.

For up-to-date information regarding the snow, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

