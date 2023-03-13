Binghamton softball sweeps doubleheader against George Mason on Sunday

FAIRFAX, V.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team swept George Mason in a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Bearcats took the first game 6-4 and then won big in the second 13-5. This comes a day after the Patriots beat the Bearcats 3-2 and 4-3 during Saturday’s doubleheader.

Brianna Santos had a big day for Binghamton during both of their wins. In the first, she went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Then in the second, she was 2-for3 with 4 RBI.

With the wins, Binghamton is now 11-7 on the season as they’ve won eight of their last ten games.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll take on Cornell in the Penn State Tournament in University Park, P.A. on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.