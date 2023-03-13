Binghamton softball sweeps doubleheader against George Mason on Sunday

Binghamton Softball
Binghamton Softball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, V.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team swept George Mason in a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Bearcats took the first game 6-4 and then won big in the second 13-5. This comes a day after the Patriots beat the Bearcats 3-2 and 4-3 during Saturday’s doubleheader.

Brianna Santos had a big day for Binghamton during both of their wins. In the first, she went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Then in the second, she was 2-for3 with 4 RBI.

With the wins, Binghamton is now 11-7 on the season as they’ve won eight of their last ten games.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll take on Cornell in the Penn State Tournament in University Park, P.A. on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ’s Wholesale coming to Oakdale Commons
Old K-Mart plaza in Endicott begins multi-million dollar renovation
Senator Chuck Schumer in Cortland, NY.
Schumer visited Cortland to discuss his three-step plan to combat Xylazine
Man with criminal history found guilty of home invasion
State Dept. of Environmental Conservation restocking area riverways in advance of trout season

Latest News

Binghamton Baseball
Binghamton baseball takes weekend series against George Washington with 17-8 win on Sunday
Owego’s section-winning season ends with loss to Westhill in the boys’ Class B Regionals
Newark Valley’s perfect season comes to an end with a loss to Cortland in the girls’ Class B Regiona
Owego's Joe Bangel gets back on defense after making a shot during his team's loss to Westhill.
Owego’s section-winning season ends with loss to Westhill in the boys’ Class B Regionals