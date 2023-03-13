Broome County seeks lifeguards for its parks
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation is seeking lifeguards.
The department said it’s hiring lifeguards for Nathaniel Cole, Dorchester and Greenwood parks. You can find an application on the department’s website. You can also call 607-778-2193 for additional information.
Applicants will need to be 16-years-old or older to apply.
