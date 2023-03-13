Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will declare a State of Emergency for the county at 8 p.m. Monday due to expected heavy snowfall.

A travel advisory will be issued along with it. The advisory bans unnecessary travel after 8 p.m., but work-related travel and emergency travel will be allowed.

Garnar’s office also stated that Broome County offices will be closed Tuesday and are set to reopen on March 15.

Broome County Transit and the Greater Binghamton Airport are scheduled to operate as normal.

