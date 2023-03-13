Cancer Services Program of the Southern Tier explains how its helping people during ‘Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month’

(WBNG) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is the third deadliest cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society said a recent shift toward a younger patient demographic is making is more difficult to save lives.

Maggie Barlow with the Cancer Services Program of the Southern Tier joined Around the Tiers Monday to talk about how the program is helping people locally detect the disease.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.