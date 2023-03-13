Chenango County farm seeks to help community with food, trauma resources

NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The owners of Gaia’s Way at Hawkridge Farm in Chenango County are using their platform to help those in need around them.

The non-profit organization aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of its community. They provide fresh fish, vegetables and eggs to food banks and shelters in the community year-round.

The organization also provides trauma recovery services to adults and children using traditional and equine-therapeutic methods.

For the group, it is a mission that deeply resonates and hits close to home.

“At different times in our lives, [we] have had to rely on the help of others, and using a food pantry was part of that help,” said Farm Manager Nancy Wiley. “Since those days we’ve worked really hard to give back to the communities where we lived.”

For information on how can donate of help, you can email the group at gaiasway.hawkridge@gmail.com or by calling them at 774-269-5915.

