Georgia man pleads guilty to having loaded weapon in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Georgia man pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, in Broome County Court Monday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Emond A. Williams, 23, admitted he had a loaded 9mm handgun on Aug. 22, 2022. A Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop when he saw Williams driving a 2005 Cadillac with a broken tail light in the area of Court Street and Broad Avenue in Binghamton.

A license check determined that Williams was wanted in Georgia for a related gun offense. The gun was discovered in the vehicle.

The office noted that Williams has a criminal history in Georgia. He will be sentenced to three and half years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to partner with law enforcement, sending felons to prison at double the state average,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Removing these individuals from our community helps keep Broome County residents safe.”

